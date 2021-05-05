Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 84 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

