Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sequans Communications worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.