Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

