Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

