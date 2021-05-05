Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $22,676,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.