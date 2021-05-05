Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.04

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.