Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ HLIT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.
In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.