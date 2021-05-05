Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $712.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

