Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is Exor Capital LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 8.8% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned about 2.86% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $76,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Separately, Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

