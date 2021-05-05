Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
NYSE:HSC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 1,104,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,662. Harsco has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
