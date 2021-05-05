Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 1,104,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,662. Harsco has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

