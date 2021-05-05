Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 458,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Harsco has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

