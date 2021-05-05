Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.