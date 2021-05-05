Haven Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.40 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $24.75 or 0.00043152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $360.20 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,355.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.56 or 0.06155580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.38 or 0.02450294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00613261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00161866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.97 or 0.00728740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.49 or 0.00726152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00505806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,553,448 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

