Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HE opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

