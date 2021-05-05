HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect HC2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. HC2 has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,317,207 shares of company stock worth $8,775,339. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

