HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,432 shares of company stock worth $82,957,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

