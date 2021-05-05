HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

