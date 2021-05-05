Head-To-Head Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.54 -$12.00 million $0.91 23.45 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.63

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 5 0 2.56 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 58.49%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

