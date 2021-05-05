Head to Head Analysis: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Liberated Syndication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.01 billion 2.86 $40.88 million $0.52 74.54 Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Liberated Syndication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yelp and Liberated Syndication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 12 5 0 2.16 Liberated Syndication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $33.61, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Liberated Syndication.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Liberated Syndication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15% Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yelp beats Liberated Syndication on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile

Liberated Syndication Inc. provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content. The company also provides ad insertion services on producers' content. In addition, it offers shared web hosting, e-commerce, fully managed virtual private and dedicated server, customer self-managed dedicated server, domain-name registration, co-location, and content-delivery network services to businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Webmayhem, Inc. and changed its name to Liberated Syndication Inc. in August 2016. Liberated Syndication Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

