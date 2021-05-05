Head to Head Survey: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan -0.73% 1.56% 0.67% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56%

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 3.97 -$239.00 million $0.02 1,961.00 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freeport-McMoRan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 5 11 1 2.76 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.16%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

