Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

