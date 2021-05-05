Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7,826.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.