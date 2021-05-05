Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.59

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 29012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

