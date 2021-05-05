Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 32,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

