Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 32,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
