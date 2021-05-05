Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Update

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

HTBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

