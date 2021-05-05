Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00014527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $380,576.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.00818473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00099800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.57 or 0.09366666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044039 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

