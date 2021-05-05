Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post sales of $443.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $451.77 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $420.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. The company had a trading volume of 351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $158.97 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

