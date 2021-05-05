Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.650-5.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

