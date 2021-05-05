Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.55 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

