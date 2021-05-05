Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hercules Capital have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected robust new commitments, a decline in total investment income and higher expenses. Driven by the expectations of growing demand for customized financing, the company’s top line is likely to improve in the quarters ahead. Its steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable, backed by its solid balance sheet position. Moreover, Hercules Capital remains well-positioned for growth based on its strong liquidity position. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are anticipated to remain elevated. Higher costs will hurt the bottom line. Continued regulatory constraints amid the current economic mayhem pose a challenge. Further, lack of global diversification makes us apprehensive.”

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.55 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.