Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Raised to $13.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

