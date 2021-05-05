HEROcoin Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $137,251.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085012 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018978 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068342 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00831012 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101069 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.48 or 0.09409284 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044390 BTC.
HEROcoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “
HEROcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
