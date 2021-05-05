Heronetta Management L.P. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Heronetta Management L.P. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 278,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 6.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

ET stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 443,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,048,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

