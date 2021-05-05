Hershey Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 8,861 Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Oyster Point Pharma comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,297. The stock has a market cap of $488.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

