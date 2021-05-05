Hershey Trust Co. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 289.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the quarter. Repare Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,804. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

