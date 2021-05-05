Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $186.32. 682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12 month low of $68.04 and a 12 month high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

