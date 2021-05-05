Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 31,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $330.14 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.