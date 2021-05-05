Highland Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

