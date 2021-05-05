Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE HFRO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.57.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
