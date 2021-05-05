Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

