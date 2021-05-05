Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HRC traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,040. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

