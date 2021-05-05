Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

