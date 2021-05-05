Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.30-0.34 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIMX stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

