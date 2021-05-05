HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$19.46 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.26 million and a PE ratio of -32.71.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.