Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVDA stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.73. 213,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.26. The company has a market capitalization of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $291.29 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

