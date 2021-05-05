Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,305,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

