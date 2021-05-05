Hollencrest Capital Management Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 263.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $292.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

