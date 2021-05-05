HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $436,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 34.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

