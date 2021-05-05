HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

