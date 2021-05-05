Hologic, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

